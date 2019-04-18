Maundy Thursday Worship
First United Methodist Church of San Diego 2111 Camino del Rio S., San Diego, California 92108
This deep and meaningful Holy Week service recalls Jesus' journey from the last supper to the Garden of Gethsemane. In addition to a short homily from Pastor John Fanestil and the celebration of Holy Communion, the Contemporary singers will sing a cantata entitled, "Lenten Sketches" by Joseph Martin." This special time of worship concludes in darkness as we walk in solidarity with Jesus to the garden and ultimately his arrest.
