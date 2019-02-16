The moon can drive you crazy. It reflects things often hidden from view. Things we intentionally hide from ourselves and others. WAX / WANE seeks to explore this realm of dreams . The cycle of enrichment and diminishment, death and rebirth , the moon is a lantern casting light on this shadow land. Behind this veil we become one with ourselves or go insane.

This show aims to bridge the chasm between conscious and unconscious in an effort to regain the whole and make friends with inner demons.

Featuring our Artist in Residence ( Passenger #77 ) Kyle Ranson with guest artists Christine Shields and Walter Sutin.

Music performance by The Color Forty Nine