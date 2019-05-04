May the Fourth Be-er with You

San Diego Beer, Wine & Spirits Tours 7514 Girard Ave., San Diego, California 92037

Drink or do not, there is no try… on this Star Wars Day Brewery Tour! We’ll hop aboard the trolley and visit 4 local breweries for a flight of craft beer at EVERY stop, plus refuel with a light brewery lunch, tour one local brewery, and toast to the greatest beer in the galaxy – all included in SD's favorite brewery tour!

Click http://bit.ly/2Dd0Pjn or call 858-551-5115 now to book while availability lasts.

Info

San Diego Beer, Wine & Spirits Tours 7514 Girard Ave., San Diego, California 92037
Downtown, Old Town, San Diego
858-551-5115
