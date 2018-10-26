Maykel Blanco y Su Salsa Mayor Concert

Join us for a night full of Cuban salsa from one of Cuba's best dance bands, Maykel Blanco y Su Salsa Mayor. They will also be promoting their new album "Que Tiene Que Te Mueve"! If you love high energy Latin music, especially from Cuba, then YOU want to attend this upcoming show in San Diego. Tickets are $40 online, or $50 at door day of event.

Maykel Blanco is one of the most talented musicians in Cuba today. An excellent percussionist and pianist, he is also a talented composer and producer, and he is the director of one of the hottest bands on the Timba scene: Maykel Blanco y Su Salsa Mayor.

Maykel pursued amateur studies in percussion at Gerardo Guanche Conservatory and Amadeo Roldán. He then took up keyboard "by necessity" he said. He taught himself to play piano because he was dissatisfied with the arrangements that other people were doing. When you hear him play it's hard to believe he learned "empirically". His background as percussionist can be heard in his "percussive" piano style, which has won him fans around the world.

The band has a heavy rhythm section featuring drums with timbal, congas, percusión menor (bongo/campana/güiro), electropads (played by the lead trumpet) baby bass and of course piano and keyboard. The horn section is also strong with 2 trombones and 2 trumpets. The studio recordings even include violins and flute, and I think that Maykel would like to have a charanga format for the band, but for now, these parts are covered by the keyboard.

