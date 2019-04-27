MDA / Firefighter Chili Cook-off Tailgate -- April 27th

40th Annual MDA Firefighter Chili Cook-off

Saturday, April 27, 2019, 1:30 - 6:00

Seals Pro Lacrosse Game, 7:00

Pechanga Arena Parking Lot

For tickets, go to: https://sealslax.com/mda

OR call 858.492.9792

Come join our MDA Firefighter Chili Cook-off

Looking for something fun to do on the weekend? Come to our 40th Annual MDA Firefighter Chili Cook-off where local fire departments select a fun theme and provide amazing chili for you to taste. Plus, enjoy local micro brews, music, dancing and games making it the best tailgating event ever. Then walk right in to watch our own San Diego Seals Pro Lacrosse Team at Pechanga Arena.

Fun for the whole family!

And after the event walk right in to enjoy your San Diego Seals Professional Lacrosse Team!

Games

Music, Dancing

Local Celebrity Chili Judging

Walk right into the arena after to watch San Diego Seals game

Help MDA raise money for a cure and enjoy a great event!

