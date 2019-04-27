MDA / Firefighter Chili Cook-off Tailgate -- April 27th
Pechanga Arena 3500 Sports Arena Blvd , San Diego, California 92110
40th Annual MDA Firefighter Chili Cook-off
Saturday, April 27, 2019, 1:30 - 6:00
Seals Pro Lacrosse Game, 7:00
Pechanga Arena Parking Lot
For tickets, go to: https://sealslax.com/mda
OR call 858.492.9792
Come join our MDA Firefighter Chili Cook-off
Looking for something fun to do on the weekend? Come to our 40th Annual MDA Firefighter Chili Cook-off where local fire departments select a fun theme and provide amazing chili for you to taste. Plus, enjoy local micro brews, music, dancing and games making it the best tailgating event ever. Then walk right in to watch our own San Diego Seals Pro Lacrosse Team at Pechanga Arena.
Fun for the whole family!
And after the event walk right in to enjoy your San Diego Seals Professional Lacrosse Team!
Games
Music, Dancing
Local Celebrity Chili Judging
Walk right into the arena after to watch San Diego Seals game
Help MDA raise money for a cure and enjoy a great event!
