Medallia Experience '19 Conference Featuring U.S. Olympic Ski Champion, Lindsey Vonn and Petco CEO, Ron Coughlin, as Presenters

The event, taking place at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront from June 3-5, will bring together executives from around the world to discuss the business impact of prioritizing experience management (XM). Attendees will discover, learn and network with the leaders, innovators and influencers who are shaping the future of experience management.

Other keynote speakers include:

• Leslie Stretch, CEO of Medallia

• Krish Mantripragada, CPO of Medallia

• Michael Lawder, SVP of Customer Care at Samsung Electronics America

• Carolyn Saunders, SVP, Global Customer Experience at Scotiabank

• Orlando Ashford, President at Holland America Lines

Attendees will hear inspiring stories about the impact of experience management on company culture, brand identity, and business across a variety of industries, including: retail, automotive, technology, hospitality, and financial services. The event draws leaders from across the country who are accountable for growth, human resources, customer experience, operations and others.

In addition to high-profile keynote speakers, Experience '19 will feature leading companies as exhibitors and sponsors, including: Accenture, Deloitte Digital, Bain & Company, commonFont, Ipsos, Kantar, and PwC. To learn more and register for Experience '19, visit experience.medallia.com.