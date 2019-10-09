Medical Insights: HIV/AIDS

Dr. Raymond Chinn, the former medical director of infection prevention and clinical epidemiology at Sharp Memorial Hospital, will speak about his experiences working with HIV/AIDS patients in the 1980s, as well as some of the science behind this once deadly disease at this free event. His talk is part of the One Book, One San Diego reading program and will include a discussion of “The Great Believers” by Rebecca Makkai, the program’s adult selection for 2019. This workshop is presented by Sharp HealthCare, the official health and wellness partner of the City of San Diego.