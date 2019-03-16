Mediterranean Cooking Class
Olivewood Gardens and Learning Center 2525 N , San Diego, California 91950
Join us for a fun, informative, and hands-on cooking class in our beautiful Gardens.
At this class you will:
Harvest produce from the garden
Prepare delicious, healthy recipes highlighting the Mediterranean diet
Enjoy a delectable meal
Take home some bounty from the garden
Date: Saturday, March 16, 2019
Class time:
11 AM - 2 PM
Cost: $50/person OR
$45/person if you register for three or more.
http://olivewoodgardens.org/adult-cooking-classes/19-434-4281
info@olivewoodgardens.org
