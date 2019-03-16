Mediterranean Cooking Class

Join us for a fun, informative, and hands-on cooking class in our beautiful Gardens.

At this class you will:

Harvest produce from the garden

Prepare delicious, healthy recipes highlighting the Mediterranean diet

Enjoy a delectable meal

Take home some bounty from the garden

Date: Saturday, March 16, 2019

Class time:

11 AM - 2 PM

Cost: $50/person OR

$45/person if you register for three or more.

http://olivewoodgardens.org/adult-cooking-classes/19-434-4281

info@olivewoodgardens.org