Medium | .me·di·um | ˈmēdēəm (noun)

The intervening substance through which impressions are conveyed to the senses or a force acts on objects at a distance.

“Physiologically, man in the normal use of technology (or his variously extended body) is perpetually modified by it and in turn finds new ways of modifying his technology. Man becomes, as it were, the sex organs of the machine world, as the bee of the plant world, enabling it to fecundate and evolve ever new forms.”

- Samuel Butler, Erewhon: Or, Over the Range, 1872

The technologies that connect information across the globe have become so vastly encompassing as to be difficult to see. These global networks have begun to obliterate boarders of all kinds including the boarders that constitute the self. In order to gain new perspective on some of these mediums of information I transform modern technological imagery into human scaled environments. These environments themselves become a medium for expressing the conflict of identity as the Self distorts, multiplies, and dissolves into the collective consciousness.