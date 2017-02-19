Meet a Scientist Series - Endocrine Disrupting Chemicals: What are they, how do they work, and how can you avoid them?
La Jolla Riford Library 7555 Draper Ave, La Jolla, La Jolla, California 92037
Are you interested in science, technology, engineering, and/or math? Would you like to chat with someone in a STEM field? Come to the Bio Lab at the library to meet and chat with local STEM professionals. Chat about current advancements in research, learn how to pursue a degree or career in STEM or just share your love of STEM! This month’s topic is: Endocrine Disrupting Chemicals: What are they, how do they work, and how can you avoid them?
Limit 15. Sign up at lajollalibrary.org/events
