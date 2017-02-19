Meet a Scientist Series - Endocrine Disrupting Chemicals: What are they, how do they work, and how can you avoid them?

Are you interested in science, technology, engineering, and/or math? Would you like to chat with someone in a STEM field? Come to the Bio Lab at the library to meet and chat with local STEM professionals. Chat about current advancements in research, learn how to pursue a degree or career in STEM or just share your love of STEM! This month’s topic is: Endocrine Disrupting Chemicals: What are they, how do they work, and how can you avoid them?

Limit 15. Sign up at lajollalibrary.org/events