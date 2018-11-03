J. Dianne Dotson
Mission Hills Library 925 W. Washington St., San Diego, California 92103
Local science fiction and fantasy author J. Dianne Dotson will discuss and read from her new novel. Heliopause: The Questrison Saga: Book One. According to Kirkus Reviews, “readers are taken to the far edges of the known galaxy, the so-called Heliopause, to the Mandira Research Station…What follows is a fast-moving adventure that involves aliens, telepathy and more than a couple of surprises.” Copies will be available for purchase and for signing.
Mission Hills Branch Library
925 W. Washington St. 92103 (619) 692-4910
