Local science fiction and fantasy author J. Dianne Dotson will discuss and read from her new novel. Heliopause: The Questrison Saga: Book One. According to Kirkus Reviews, “readers are taken to the far edges of the known galaxy, the so-called Heliopause, to the Mandira Research Station…What follows is a fast-moving adventure that involves aliens, telepathy and more than a couple of surprises.” Copies will be available for purchase and for signing.

Mission Hills Branch Library

925 W. Washington St. 92103 (619) 692-4910

facebook.com/missionhillslibrary