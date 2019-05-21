Sue Hitzmann is the premier thought leader and expert in health and wellness. She is a nationally recognized educator, manual therapist, exercise physiologist, and founding member of the Fascia Research Society. Sue’s first book, The MELT Method, a New York Times best seller, is a breakthrough self-treatment system to eliminate chronic pain and erase the signs of aging.

Sue will be in San Diego Tuesday, May 21st to launch her latest release, MELT Performance: A Step-by-Step Program to Accelerate Your Fitness Goals, Improve Balance and Control, and Prevent Chronic Pain and Injuries for Life.