Meet Jasmin St. Claire

Carlton Oaks Country Club 9200 Inwood Dr., Santee, California 92071

Come meet movie, wrestling, and radio star Jasmin St. Claire on Sunday June 23, 2019 at the UWF Beach Brawl 2019 to be held at Carlton Oaks Country Club at 5pm.

Jasmin St. Claire will have her merchandise available, and she will be available for autographs and pictures (for a fee).

Tickets for this event are available online only and through Groupon at

https://www.groupon.com/deals/universal-wrestling-federation

Carlton Oaks Country Club 9200 Inwood Dr., Santee, California 92071
Sports, Talks & Discussions
Santee
