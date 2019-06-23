Meet Jasmin St. Claire

Come meet movie, wrestling, and radio star Jasmin St. Claire on Sunday June 23, 2019 at the UWF Beach Brawl 2019 to be held at Carlton Oaks Country Club at 5pm.

Jasmin St. Claire will have her merchandise available, and she will be available for autographs and pictures (for a fee).

Tickets for this event are available online only and through Groupon at

https://www.groupon.com/deals/universal-wrestling-federation