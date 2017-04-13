Meet your Local Lit Mag

We're thrilled to partner with Tiger!Tiger! for an Agents of Change benefit event! (http://www.sdagentsofchange.com/)

The Radvocate, our literary magazine, is open for submissions until April 30th (including our first annual literary prize!) and we want you to get a chance to get to know it! Come hear some stories, buy some books for super low prices, and learn about our prize. Plus, you get to drink beer and eat lots of amazing food, and know that the restaurant will donate 10% of food sales to The Center.

Suds provided by Beachwood Brewing

Back patio bar open from 6-11pm