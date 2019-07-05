Meet The ReBirth Doulas

Come meet the Doulas!

Join us every first Friday of the month at 6:45pm. Get your questions answered and meet the doulas to find a potential match! This is a FREE event, please RSVP! Hope to see you there!

What is a Doula?

A Doula is a trained professional who guides and supports families during pregnancy, labor, birth, and postpartum care of the newborn and mother. A doula might specialize in birth support, postpartum care, or both. Doulas receive training about emotions and mental health, and can help women find additional resources for mental health needs during pregnancy, birth, and postpartum. The goal of the doula is to help families feel supported and informed throughout pregnancy, postpartum, and after loss.

​

Birth Doulas

A birth doula assists a woman and her family before and during childbirth. She provides non-medical emotional and physical support during pregnancy and the birthing process. Doulas work with the rest of your birth team, and are there to assist the mom and support her helpers or partners but not to replace them. What can a doula do?

Supports the birth YOU want in a non- judgmental way. A doula cannot speak for you but rather give you support you may need to voice your concerns.

Can help you handle the unexpected that may arise. A doula is not there to provide medical advice, but will help you talk through any medical issue.

Offers physical and emotional support to laboring women as well as their partners.

Provides comfort measures throughout labor to help cope through each surge (contraction).

​

What can't a doula do?

A doula can't provide medical advice or speak on your behalf.

A doula will not take the place of the women's partner

A doula cannot perform any medical services (reading of monitors or vaginal exams)

​

​

Postpartum Doulas

Postpartum doulas provide families information and support on infant feeding, emotional and physical recovery from childbirth, infant soothing, and coping skills for new parents. They can also help with light housework, fix a meal and help incorporate an older child into this new experience. Feeling supported during the postpartum phase is important in prevention of the baby blues. Call our doulas to see how they can support you. We would love to connect with you.