Memoir I: Intro to Memoir Writing with Marni Freedman

Learn the basics of memoir writing in six weeks with Marni Freedman.

If you have always wanted to write a memoir but didn’t know where to start, this workshop will help you guide you on the journey toward creating a dynamic, original, well-structured memoir.

Each week you will be introduced to the basics of creating your memoir such as crafting the hook, selecting memories, sculpting narrative from memories, crafting a scene, parameters, editing, transitions, theme, tone, character arc, dialogue and flashbacks.

By the end of the sessions, participants will have a better sense of themselves as a writer, decisive short and long-term writing goals, a strong hook and a first draft of their grabber (first chapter) which will be workshopped by the group.