Memoir III: Character, Dialogue and The Scene with Marni Freedman

In this workshop, participants will deepen their character work and learn how to craft a compelling memoir scene complete with description, details and dialogue that will bring the written word to life. A deeper understanding of the two voices of memoir will be explored; the voice of innocence and the voice of experience.

Participants will gain a strong understanding of how and when to create real, conversational dialogue and utilize flashbacks. Tools to communicate clarity of character will be taught to bring the people in the story to life for the reader.

Participants will be encouraged to submit another chapter of their work for peer review. (Those following the certificate program will have 3-5 chapters written by the end of this class.)

$875 (20% discount!) if you buy all SIX Memoir Writing classes at once (one-on-one consultation is separate). This discount is only good for members.

If you purchased these classes separately the price would be $1080.

Learn More and Purchase as Group

(you have three years to complete the six courses)

