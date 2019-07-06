Memoir IV: Voice, Transitions, Symbolism with Marni Freedman

Agents often share that what makes a memoir stand out in the marketplace is a strong author’s voice. In this workshop we will uncover the soul of the writing with fun and interactive voice techniques to make the storytelling as dynamic as possible.

Students will also learn how to craft smooth transitions as well as how to enter and exit a chapter or scene. Participants will gain a better understanding how to create a seamless text that takes the reader between past memories (flashbacks) and present day experiences and observations.

We will work on bringing the theme of the piece to life so that the manuscript will resonate with universal meaning.

$875 (20% discount!) if you buy all SIX Memoir Writing classes at once (one-on-one consultation is separate). This discount is only good for members.

If you purchased these classes separately the price would be $1080.

Learn More and Purchase as Group

(you have three years to complete the six courses)

