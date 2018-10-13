http://www.sandiegowriters.org/2018-1013-memoir-v-revising-editing-publishing-with-marni-freedman/

In this workshop students will learn the art of editing their memoir including identifying what and where to cut to streamline the plot. Students will also learn the how the revising process works so that they will be able to create a product that will excel in the marketplace.

Peer editing will be utilized to assist the student in completing a first rough draft of their memoir.

Students will be given an overview of the publishing options available to them including special guests (top professionals in the field) that will offer the most current and compelling information about publishing/self-publishing in today’s memoir marketplace.