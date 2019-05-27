Memorial Day BBQ Brunch Cruise

This two-hour Memorial Day cruise starts in the early afternoon and takes you for a scenic spin across the harbor. While on board you’ll enjoy an impressive brunch buffet, bottomless bubbly and domestic beer, free on-board WiFi & so much more!

Sparkling waves and soft breezes set the mood for this relaxing tour, featuring free-flowing bubbly, beer and unbeatable views of San Diego’s sights. The relaxing bay cruise includes a buffet stocked with classic American breakfast dishes, plus plenty of seasonal lunch entrées and richly decadent desserts. Our helpful guide will tell stories and give us historical context as we sail past amazing San Diego sights including the Coronado Bay Bridge, the Star of India, the North Island Naval station, and the barking sea lions at Point Loma. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the ideal way to see the Bay.

YOUR CRUISE INCLUDES...

-2 Hours on a Luxurious Yacht on San Diego Bay

-Your Own Private Table

-Full Brunch Buffet Featuring Seasonal Dishes

-Decadent Dessert Buffet

-Free-flowing Champagne, Mimosas, Domestic Beer and Sparkling Cider

-Satellite Radio for Background Music

-Narrated Tour and Views of San Diego Landmarks

-FREE Wi-fi. Post Your Pictures While You Cruise!