Memorial Day Brunch in Gaslamp

Let’s raise a glass to the brave men and women who fought for our freedom. Celebrate the long weekend and those who served our country on May 27th sipping bottomless mimosas and enjoying one of our signature dishes like the chilaquiles or our delectable sticky buns. We will be serving brunch from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm!

Reserve a table or view the brunch menu on our website https://searsucker.com/reservations/.

Searsucker 611 Fifth Ave., San Diego, California 92101 View Map
