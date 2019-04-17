Memory Café: Every First & Third Wednesday!

La Jolla Community Center 6811 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla, California 92037

Join us and perk up your memory! Reminisce, socialize, learn something new, and keep your brain active in this fun, lively and supportive group! Sponsored by George G. Glenner Alzheimer’s Family Centers. Light refreshments will be served.

Wed, Apr 3 & 17, 11am-12:30pm. Free, open to all.

