Memory Café: Every First & Third Wednesday!
La Jolla Community Center 6811 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla, California 92037
Join us and perk up your memory! Reminisce, socialize, learn something new, and keep your brain active in this fun, lively and supportive group! Sponsored by George G. Glenner Alzheimer’s Family Centers. Light refreshments will be served.
Wed, Apr 3 & 17, 11am-12:30pm. Free, open to all.
Info
La Jolla Community Center 6811 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla, California 92037 View Map
Workshops
La Jolla