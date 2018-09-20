Memory Loss 101

Jewish Family Service of San Diego 8788 Balboa Avenue, San Diego, California 92123

A comprehensive overview about memory loss, Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementias. Learn about risk factors, signs and symptoms and next steps if you’re concerned. This is a free class offered by Alzheimer's San Diego. Please register by calling 858.492.4400 or going to alzsd.org/classes.

Jewish Family Service of San Diego 8788 Balboa Avenue, San Diego, California 92123
Kearny Mesa
858-492-4400
