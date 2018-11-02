Mente Mala Exhibit

Please join us this Friday November 2nd at the BasileIE | CM Curatorial for our latest exhibition featuring local boy, master muralist and virtuoso painter Guillermo Hoffman along with a carefully chosen posse of his creative compadres as they bring a post-apocalyptic visual fiesta to the gallery. Not to be missed!

===============================================

Artist: Guillermo Hoffman + Friends

Tarrah Aroonsakool

EyeOnPalm

Nessacreep

Zia Sinclair

Closing Reception: FRIDAY, NOV 2nd

Music

Cops

Mystery Cave

Umenos

Andrè Elias

Flower Animals

GALLERY ADDRESS:

basileIE/ CM Curatorial

2070 Logan Ave

San Diego, CA 92113