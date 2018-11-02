Mente Mala Exhibit
Basile I.E. 2070 Logan Ave, San Diego, California 92113
Please join us this Friday November 2nd at the BasileIE | CM Curatorial for our latest exhibition featuring local boy, master muralist and virtuoso painter Guillermo Hoffman along with a carefully chosen posse of his creative compadres as they bring a post-apocalyptic visual fiesta to the gallery. Not to be missed!
===============================================
Artist: Guillermo Hoffman + Friends
Tarrah Aroonsakool
EyeOnPalm
Nessacreep
Zia Sinclair
Closing Reception: FRIDAY, NOV 2nd
Music
Cops
Mystery Cave
Umenos
Andrè Elias
Flower Animals
GALLERY ADDRESS:
basileIE/ CM Curatorial
2070 Logan Ave
San Diego, CA 92113