Meraki Allure Masquerade Ball & Fashion Show

San Diego-based luxury fashion and lifestyle brand Meraki Allure will pull out all the stops when it presents its Masquerade Ball and Fashion Show. Guests are encouraged to “dress to impress” and wear their most glamorous masks for the red carpet-style event featuring the latest men’s and women’s fashions from Meraki Allure designer, founder and CEO Mo Cisse -- along with a gourmet dinner, socializing and dancing the night away.