Merrie Destefano, Rachel Marks and Sara Wolf

The Galaxy offers New YA for the New Year with our Lost Girls launch party, which will include a trio of authors, cupcakes, swag, and raffle prizes! Novelist and magazine editor Merrie Destefano is best known to readers as the author of urban fantasies with elements of romance, mystery, danger and the supernatural. Her first print young adult work, Lost Girls revisits her enthusiasm for strong female protagonists who can fight their own battles. Party author Rachel Marks, author of Darkness Savage, enthused, “Lost Girls is full of mystery, meltable romance, and gritty magnetism. I seriously couldn’t put it down.” And see Constance’s review of Sara Wolf’s Love Me Never by clicking here.