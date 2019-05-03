Mes de Mayo Cocktail Cruises

At Hornblower, Cinco de Mayo is Mes de Mayo! We are celebrating on May 5, as well as the entire month of May with fiesta-style appetizers and Mexican beer and cocktail specials on our Friday and Saturday night Sights & Sips Cocktail Cruises. This is the perfect sunset excursion on San Diego Bay or a great way to kick off a night downtown.

YOUR CRUISE INCLUDES . . .

-2-hour Cruise Aboard a Luxurious Yacht on San Diego Bay

-Boarding Glass of Champagne or Cider

-Light Mexican Hors d'oeuvres, Buffet Style and Steward Passed

-Mexican Cocktails and Beer (Drinks Available for Purchase)

-DJ Entertainment for music and Dancing

-Sparkling San Diego Views, Coronado Bridge and Sunset

-FREE Wi-fi. Post Your Pictures While You Cruise!

Featured Drinks Include:

-Caliente Mule: Tanteo Jalepeno Tequila with Ginger Beer

-Mexican Sunset: El Jimador Tequila with orange juice and a drop of Grenadine

-En Fuego Margarita: Tanteo Jalepeno Tequila, Triple sec, sour, lime