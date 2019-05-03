Mes de Mayo Cocktail Cruises
Hornblower Cruises 970 N. Harbor Drive, San Diego, California 92101
At Hornblower, Cinco de Mayo is Mes de Mayo! We are celebrating on May 5, as well as the entire month of May with fiesta-style appetizers and Mexican beer and cocktail specials on our Friday and Saturday night Sights & Sips Cocktail Cruises. This is the perfect sunset excursion on San Diego Bay or a great way to kick off a night downtown.
YOUR CRUISE INCLUDES . . .
-2-hour Cruise Aboard a Luxurious Yacht on San Diego Bay
-Boarding Glass of Champagne or Cider
-Light Mexican Hors d'oeuvres, Buffet Style and Steward Passed
-Mexican Cocktails and Beer (Drinks Available for Purchase)
-DJ Entertainment for music and Dancing
-Sparkling San Diego Views, Coronado Bridge and Sunset
-FREE Wi-fi. Post Your Pictures While You Cruise!
Featured Drinks Include:
-Caliente Mule: Tanteo Jalepeno Tequila with Ginger Beer
-Mexican Sunset: El Jimador Tequila with orange juice and a drop of Grenadine
-En Fuego Margarita: Tanteo Jalepeno Tequila, Triple sec, sour, lime