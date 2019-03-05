Concept to Cure: The Process from Research to Market and Living with Metastatic Breast Cancer

In San Diego County, six women are diagnosed with breast cancer every day and we lose one woman a day to this disease. The vast majority of those that die from breast cancer die from metastatic breast cancer (MBC). To reach our bold goal of cutting the number of breast cancer deaths each year in half, Susan G. Komen knows we need to focus on MBC—through developing effective treatment, providing needed resources to support better outcomes, and unlocking the cures.

Susan G. Komen® San Diego will host San Diego’s second annual Metastatic Breast Cancer Conference, bringing together patients, scientists and physicians to learn about the latest innovations in MBC treatments, clinical trials, and patient support. The agenda has been developed based on Komen San Diego’s in-depth needs assessment and MBC patient interviews.

Breakfast and lunch will be included. This event is free of charge, but capacity is limited. Please RSVP.