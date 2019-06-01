Mexico Gourmet Festival San Diego

Indulge yourself in a one-night tribute to Mexican gastronomy, traditions, and art. Sample the cuisine and products from some of the most prominent chefs, restaurants, artists and vendors on both sides of the border while experiencing the sights and sounds of Mexico.

Attractions include:

Live music and performances

Wine, Mexican tequila and Artisanal Mezcal

Award-winning craft beer

Chefs from San Diego and five regions of Mexico head to head in a quest to attain the dish that best represents the delicious flavors of Mexico.

Plus Celebrity Chefs:

Miguel Angel Guerrero Chef-Owner of five restaurants, Guest chef at Fusion Madrid, Worlds of Flavor conference in Napa Valley (2011), FITUR 2017-2018 and Guest chef at the Selfridges & Co. Anniversary Parties (U.K.)

Juan Arroyo Mexican Masterchef, Chef at El Urbano, Vasto, La Embajada, Pan Tomate, Horno 3, Bardot, Genoma and Pangea among others.

Luisteen Gonzales Chef at “Puesto” (Los Olivos, Park Place, Santa Clara & Concord). He has four restaurants and is opening two new ones this year.

Martin San Roman Has worked as Chef at Fauchon, Hotel Le Meridien Paris, Hotel Grand Intercontinental Paris, Hilton London, Westgate San Diego, Hotel Raffles Singapore, Le Tour de France, and Rincón San Roman

Irad Santacruz He has dedicated himself to Promote, document, project and propagate the Tlaxcal teca kitchen worldwide, and in 2014 as Member of the collective "Fondo México Pat rimonio Gastronómico" he took for the first time the Tlaxcalteca kitchen to nine cities in Europe.

Adria Montaño

Adrias’ dishes are a journey that doesn't forget inputs or Mexican origins, but with modernity and play, her culinary proposal include Don Ramen (Asian), Azarosa (Californian - French), Alimentalia (which is "meal prep.”) and Georgina, (“old world”- Europe).

Over 30 Chefs, Culinary Schools, and Traditional Mexican cooks.

** Premium Pass includes: Early entrance + mingle with Celebrity Chefs + special Lounge seating near the stage as well as deluxe drinks and special gourmet dishes made by the Celebrity Chefs.

For more information go to http://www.mexicogourmetfest.com

Mexico Gourmet Festival will take place on the evening of June 1st, 2019 at the Embarcadero Marina Park South in the San Diego Bay, from 5 - 9 PM.

The event is 21+, so if you have little ones, consider booking a sitter and do date night, we think you deserve it!

#indulgeyourself