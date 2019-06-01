The inaugural Mexico Gourmet Festival will take place on the evening of June 1st, 2019 at the Embarcadero Marina Park South in the San Diego Bay, from 5 - 9 PM. This festival is a one-night tribute to the flavors, colors and sounds of Mexican culture and will feature both traditional and modern gourmet takes on beloved dishes.

Guests will have the chance to discover the hidden flavors of Mexican dishes they know and love with unlimited tastings from the most prominent chefs and restaurants from both sides of the California-Mexico border. Attractions include:

- Chefs from San Diego and five regions of Mexico competing in a culinary competition to make the dish that best represents the delicious flavors of Mexico

- Dishes made by four renowned culinary schools

- Celebrity Chef dishes and appearances, including: Martin San Roman (Fauchon, Hotel Le Meridien Paris, Hotel Grand Intercontinental Paris, Hilton London, Westgate San Diego, Hotel Raffles Singapore, Le Tour de France, Rincón San Roman), Mario Medina (Chateau La Jolla Inn, Paradise Grill, Finch's Bistro, Bernini's Bistro), Daniella de la Puente (La Boheme, Rústico, La Cocina Secreta), Natalie Curie (El Coraloense), Vicente Ortiz (El Pescador, Don Chente Bar & Grill Lounge), Javier Rubio (Mission Bay Yacht Club), Hector Casanova (Casanova Fish Tacos), and Jorge Fuentes (Mariscos Beyer).

- Wine from the top Baja California vineyards

- Mexican tequila and artisanal mezcal

- All you can drink beer + craft beer

- Live music and performances

Tickets are on sale for Early Bird prices through March 31st at $39.50 for a pair or up to $95 for VIP tickets. VIP tickets include a private lounge area near the stage as well as deluxe drinks and special gourmet dishes made by the Celebrity Chefs. Tickets are on sale via Eventbrite here: bit.ly/2IkaWYT.