Mic'd Up Singing Competition at The Deck at Moonshine Flats!

GET MIC’D UP AT THE DECK TO WIN $500!

• HOW TO AUDITION by 1/10/2019

Fill out a form on https://thedecksd.com/micdup and send a YouTube link of a video of you covering a song of any genre. 10 contestants will be chosen on Friday, 1/11/2019.

• SINGING COMPETITION on 1/21/2019 at The Deck

Choose 3 cover songs to perform. A cappella and acoustic instruments are welcomed. Tracks, full drum kits or guitar/bass amps are not allowed.

• DETAILS

All ages and musical acts can audition! Competitors include but are not limited to solo acts, duos and groups. Questions? Contact sing@moonshineflats.com.