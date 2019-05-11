Michael Chen and the Greater San Diego Chamber Orchestra

Seventeen-year-old Michael Chen returns to perform with the Greater San Diego Chamber Orchestra in George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue and the Yellow River Piano Concerto (黃河協奏曲).

At age 11, Chen won the Gold Medal of International Young Musicians Passion of Music contest and First Prize of the International American Protégé Concerto Competition. He’s performed in Carnagie Hall and continues to perform and win top awards/scholarships while pursuing studies in computer science, math, and English.

Tickets - $50 and $25, and $15 for seniors and students. Limited $75 tickets that are the best seats in the house and include a post-concert reception to meet the artists.