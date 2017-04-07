Michael & Mart Parry: A Mediumship/Psychic Art Demo

April is Autism Awareness month. We're taking awareness to a whole new level with the opportunity to see renowned mediums Michael and Marti Parry for one night only. Not only will this be a unique and fun event, but you will be helping raise funds for the Autism Society San Diego just by attending.

This unique husband and wife team are amazing as they combine the mediumistic abilities of Michael with the rare abilities of psychic artistry of his wife Marti. Michael and Marti have appeared on numerous TV shows including Ghost Adventurers, Paranormal State, Psychic Investigators, to name a few. To learn more about them visit www.spiritart.com

Doors open at 6:00 PM and event begins at 6:30 PM. General admission tickets will be for sale at the door for $60. However, space is limited so we recommend purchasing your tickets in advance.