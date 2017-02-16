THE AMERICAN COMEDY CO PRESENTS

MICHAEL QUU PRESENTS: FULL THROTTLE COMEDY LIVE!

San Diego, California – February 16 , 2017 –The American Comedy Co. is thrilled to present Michael Quu & Friends performing live in the heart of Gaslamp. He will perform live 1 night only February 16th, 2017.

Ready to go from zero to funny? Full Throttle Comedy is a pedal to the metal ride of the nations top stand up comics! Originally a staple of the New York comedy scene, the show has been selling out venues across Southern California for 2 years now you can take part in the Full Throttle Comedy experience right here in San Diego! Each show features today's premiere comedic talent from HBO, Comedy Central and Showtime. Hosted by national touring college favorite Michael Quu (MTV and Spike TV).

The American Comedy Co is a locally owned and operated A-Listed comedy club and restaurant featuring the best nationally touring stand-up comedians in the business. Located in the heart of the Gaslamp Quarter in beautiful downtown San Diego, they provide the highest quality entertainment in an intimate, venue with an old-city, speak-easy feel. The American Comedy Co. is one of the greatest comedy clubs in the country.

WHERE: The American Comedy Co

818 6th Avenue

San Diego, CA 92101

WHEN: Thursday, February 16, 2017

SHOWTIMES: 8:00 PM

For more information and to purchase tickets visit http://www.americancomedyco.com/

