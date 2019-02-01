Michael Ray LIVE in concert at Moonshine Flats!

Don't miss Michael Ray LIVE at Moonshine Flats on Friday, 02/01! Tickets available here: http://tinyurl.com/y9wz6xm4

Country singer-songwriter Michael Ray was a hit right out of the box, scoring both with critics and on the charts. With Country Aircheck boasting there are "big things on the horizon for Michael Ray' and his live shows lauded by USA today as simply "lip-smacking good," the Florida native backed up that praise with two number ones from his 2015 self-titled debut album with "Kiss You in the Morning" and "Think a Little Less." His sophomore album, Amos, named after his grandfather and produced by the legendary Scott Hendricks, was released on June 1, 2018. The album has already spawned the hit single "Get To You," now climbing the Billboard charts and praised by Rolling Stone for its "impassioned chorus and impressive vocal range." Inspired by his rescue dog Wrigley, Ray also recently launched the charitable initiative Wrigley Cares: Helping Animals in Need to collect donations for local animal shelters at every stop on his Get To You Tour.

21+ Event | Doors Open @ 8pm | Showtime @ 10pm* | Valid ID & Ticket Required for Entry | *Times Subject to Change