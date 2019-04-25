Michael Shawver: 2nd Annual Adam D. Kamil Guest Lecture
Calit2 Auditorium Atkinson Hall, UCSD campus, La Jolla, California 92093
Michael Shawver developed an early working relationship with director Ryan Coogler during their time together at the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts. Working with Coogler, Shawver has edited the feature films Fruitvale Station, Creed, and Black Panther.
La Jolla