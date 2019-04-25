Michael Shawver: 2nd Annual Adam D. Kamil Guest Lecture

to Google Calendar - Michael Shawver: 2nd Annual Adam D. Kamil Guest Lecture - 2019-04-25 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Michael Shawver: 2nd Annual Adam D. Kamil Guest Lecture - 2019-04-25 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Michael Shawver: 2nd Annual Adam D. Kamil Guest Lecture - 2019-04-25 19:00:00 iCalendar - Michael Shawver: 2nd Annual Adam D. Kamil Guest Lecture - 2019-04-25 19:00:00

Calit2 Auditorium Atkinson Hall, UCSD campus, La Jolla, California 92093

Michael Shawver developed an early working relationship with director Ryan Coogler during their time together at the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts. Working with Coogler, Shawver has edited the feature films Fruitvale Station, Creed, and Black Panther.

Info

Calit2 Auditorium Atkinson Hall, UCSD campus, La Jolla, California 92093 View Map
Film, Talks & Discussions
La Jolla
to Google Calendar - Michael Shawver: 2nd Annual Adam D. Kamil Guest Lecture - 2019-04-25 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Michael Shawver: 2nd Annual Adam D. Kamil Guest Lecture - 2019-04-25 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Michael Shawver: 2nd Annual Adam D. Kamil Guest Lecture - 2019-04-25 19:00:00 iCalendar - Michael Shawver: 2nd Annual Adam D. Kamil Guest Lecture - 2019-04-25 19:00:00