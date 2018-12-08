After studing at the Lyon Conservatoire, Michèle Renoul intergrated the Staatliche Hochschule für Musik in Freiburg where she obtainted her undergraduate piano diploma and teaching diploma. She completed her musical training with a masters in piano, Lied performance as well as orchestral and choral conducting. She also gained a virtuosity prize form the Geneva Conservatoire.

Michèle Renoul has worked with Pierre Sancan, Jacques Rouvier, Vitali Margulis and Laurent Cabasso. She taught in the Lied class at the Hochschule in Freiburg between 1990 and 1992, and since 1994 she teaches piano at the Strasbourg Conservatoire.

Michèle Renoul performs regularly in France and abroad, notably in the festival at Evian. she has also recorded for Radio Canada and Radio Suisse Romande.

Program:

Debussy - Suite Bergamasque

Rameau - Les Sauvages

Fauré - Nocturne No. 4

Debussy - Reflets dans l’eau

Chopin - Barcarolle op. 60

Debussy - L’Isle joyeuse

Messiaen - Les Sons impalpables du reve (Prélude)

Dusapin - Etude No. 2

Stravinsky - Chez Petrouchka (extract from Petrouchka)

Debussy - La Terrasse des audiences du clair de lune

Debussy - Ce qu’a vu le vent d’ouest (extracts from Préludes)