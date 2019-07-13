Mid-Century Collectors Circle: A Conversation with Modern San Diego and Objects USA

Mingei welcomes local mid-century experts, collectors and enthusiasts Keith York from Modern San Diego and Dave Hampton and Ron Kerner from "Objects USA" to share their favorite acquisitions from the era, in conjunction with the show CRAFTING OPPORTUNITY. Why is it so enjoyable to collect period art and artifacts today? What’s the impetus for becoming a collector? How does one start collecting? Join us in the Sculpture Garden on the rooftop of Central Library to exchange stories of mid-century favorites. Moderated by Mingei Deputy Director Jessica Hanson York. FREE event.