A Midsummer Night’s Dream - Art After Hours with SDMA
San Diego Museum of Art 1450 El Prado, San Diego, California 92101
Celebrate the summer solstice with an enchanted night of performance and poetry with the San Diego Shakespeare Society! Take a tour of the Museum’s most summery and romantic works while enjoying selections from Shakespearean plays such as A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Love’s Labour's Lost. Tour begins in Museum rotunda.
This event takes place during Art After Hours, where Museum admission is just $5 from 5:00–8:00 p.m. on Fridays.
Free after Museum admission.
Info
San Diego Museum of Art 1450 El Prado, San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Art , Theater
Balboa Park