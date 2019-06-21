A Midsummer Night’s Dream - Art After Hours with SDMA

Celebrate the summer solstice with an enchanted night of performance and poetry with the San Diego Shakespeare Society! Take a tour of the Museum’s most summery and romantic works while enjoying selections from Shakespearean plays such as A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Love’s Labour's Lost. Tour begins in Museum rotunda.

This event takes place during Art After Hours, where Museum admission is just $5 from 5:00–8:00 p.m. on Fridays.

Free after Museum admission.

San Diego Museum of Art 1450 El Prado, San Diego, California 92101 View Map
