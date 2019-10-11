ARTISTS

Rafael Payare, conductor

Víkingur Ólafsson, piano

Tasha Koontz, soprano

Kira Dills-DeSurra, mezzo soprano

Women of the San Diego Master Chorale

Actors: Roger Mueller, Jill Shellabarger, Matthew Krause, Susan Shunk,

Jonathan Mastro, Brad Armacost and Scott Rad Brown

Text Adaptation and Stage Director: Gerard McBurney

Video Projections: Mike Tutaj

REPERTOIRE

ESTÉVEZ: Mediodía en el llano (Midday on the Plains)

SCHUMANN: Piano Concerto in A minor, Op. 54

MENDELSSOHN: Incidental Music to A Midsummer Night's Dream, Op. 61 (with text by William Shakespeare)

Please join us 45 minutes before the concert for "What's the Score?", a lively talk about the composers and the repertoire given by commentator Nuvi Mehta from the stage of Copley Symphony Hall.

ABOUT

Hear Felix Mendelssohn's music as it was meant to be experienced, as a stellar cast of actors presents an abridged version of William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, accompanied by Mendelssohn’s magical score! But first, journey to Rafael Payare's homeland and experience the beauty of the Venezuelan countryside with Antonio Estévez’s Midday on the Plains.

Also, sensational young pianist Víkingur Ólafsson gives his interpretation of the ultimate "piano concerto as love letter," Robert Sc