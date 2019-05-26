Millennium Age Hosts: Silent Party San Diego "99 & 2000s vs Now"

-The Concept: It’s your typical party…with no speakers or amps. Instead, attendees don wireless headphones and turn them to various stations, then boogie on the dance floor amidst other revelers dancing to whatever’s in their headphones.

-The Music: Three DJs are competing for your attention during this bash, spinning your favorite #1 RNB & TWERK MUSIC! If you don’t like a song, simply switch your headphones from one station to the next to keep the party going.

-The Social Atmosphere: Party-goers can turn down the volume of their headphones or take them off whenever they want to chat with others. Since there’s no blaring speakers, it’s way easier to have conversations and meet new people.