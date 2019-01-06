Milonga Magnifica San Diego featuring Cristian Correa & Miriam Copello!

Milonga Magnifica San Diego Grand Opening at the beautiful Champion Ballroom Academy!

Featuring Professional Argentine Tango performances by the incredibly talented and world famous Cristian Correa and Miriam Copello as well as your hosts and SoCal Tango Instructors Roberto Cavallo and Katia Diamond.

Enjoy a fabulous night of Tango dancing from 9:00PM until 1:00AM with the best music by Southern California's favorite ArgentineTango DJ Riccardo Iacovoni.

A variety of refreshments, appetizers (including Argentinian Empanadas!) and desserts will be available for all guests.

Whether this is your first time or you are an experienced Tanguero, come check out Milonga Magnifica and dance the night away!

Only $10 at the door, $5 if you are coming from Tijuana or Los Angeles.

Also only $5 if you attend the 90 minute Tango Workshop ($20) presented by Cristian Correa and Miriam Copello immediately prior to the Milonga at 7:30PM-9:00PM.

Plenty of Free parking!

For more information, contact Katia Diamond at (858) 922-2121.

Or visit us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MilongaMagnifica/