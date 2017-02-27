Milton’s Secret film screening with Producer Barnet Bain

Innovations Academy 10380 Spring Canyon Rd, San Diego, California 92131

Milton's Secret is a film based on the book by Eckhart Tolle. The Director Barnet Bain is amazing. He will be there to discuss conscious parenting, bullying, and using mindfulness for anxiety and other stressors in life. The film is appropriate for approx 10&up and there will be free childcare.

Tickets: http://miltonssecret.eventbrite.com

Innovations Academy 10380 Spring Canyon Rd, San Diego, California 92131

Scripps Ranch

