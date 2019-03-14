The Mind Fit Series for Brain Health

La Jolla Community Center 6811 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla, California 92037

Take proactive steps to manage brain health! This class is both informative and interactive and provides participants with research-based information on brain healthy diet, exercise and other lifestyle factors such as stress reduction. The main focus of the class is cognitive stimulation through exercises that target various domains of cognition. Thu, Mar 14, 1-2pm. Free, open to all.

La Jolla Community Center 6811 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla, California 92037
La Jolla
858-459-0831
