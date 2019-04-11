The Mind Fit Series for Brain Health
La Jolla Community Center 6811 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla, California 92037
Take proactive steps to manage brain health! This class is both informative and interactive and provides participants with research-based information on brain healthy diet, exercise and other lifestyle factors such as stress
reduction. The main focus of the class is cognitive stimulation through exercises that target various domains of cognition. Every second Thursday at 1pm.
Thu, Apr 11, 1-2pm. Free, open to all.
Info
La Jolla Community Center 6811 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla, California 92037 View Map
Workshops
La Jolla