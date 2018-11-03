The Mindful Couple: A Journey to Love and Connectedness
Private Residence San Diego, California 92130
Join for a weekend of fun, insight and connection. We will offer short discussions on mindfulness in couple-hood followed by experimental exercises to build deeper connection between you and your partner. You will gain a greater sense of appreciation for one another and increase your capacity for loving communication! This workshop is for all couples looking to enhance/rekindle their connection and improve communication. Saturday night wine and cheese reception, Sunday session all day - lunch provided in price.
Private Residence San Diego, California 92130 View Map
Carlsbad, Del Mar, La Jolla