Connect with your kids, and be blown away by off-the-charts fun at the #1 Minecraft event in the USA. Minefaire: Official Minecraft Community Event holds a Guinness World Record for largest convention for a single video game, and is coming to San Diego for two days only on Saturday, January 5 and Sunday, January 6 at the San Diego Convention Center on 111 West Harbor Drive San Diego, CA 92101.

Plunge into the Minecraft Mixed Reality Experience, and step inside our Minecraft Escape Room. Meet your favorite YouTube creators, join parent-child build challenges, win a Minecraft costume contest, witness nonstop mega-stage shows, meet and learn from Minecraft Education Global Mentors, and discover the World’s Largest Official Minecraft Merch Store.

Minefaire is an official Minecraft Community event. Tickets start at $49.99 and are FREE for kids ages two and under. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to Minefaire.com.