Mingle & Jingle with Headlines The Salon

As you know, our firefighters are battling three major wildfires in California and the death toll continues to rise. As high temperatures and high winds pick up, firefighters are asking for help from various organizations for more resources and urgent help.

Here is how to help with the LA fires from SD!

One local company is stepping up, and in a big way! Headlines the Salon, owned by Gayle Fulbright and David Linde, has been an Encinitas staple for over 30 years. As an important part of the community, they are passionate about giving back when help is needed. They are hosting an event on November 29th at Headlines the Salon called Mingle and Jingle the proceeds will going to fire disaster relief.

There will be discounts on all beauty brands they offer, braid bar, makeup tips, craft cocktails, gift wrapping, and a $500 salon gift certificate for raffle! All proceeds from this event will be going to disaster relief from our California fires.

If you are unable to attend but would still be interested in donating...please Venmo Headline The Salon at: headlines-fire-victims