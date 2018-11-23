Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play
Horton Grand Theatre 444 Fourth Ave., San Diego, California 92101
Thursdays at 7:30 pm, Fridays at 8 pm, Saturdays at 4 pm and 8 pm, Sundays at 2 pm
The heartwarming holiday classic retold in the tradition of a live 1940’s era radio broadcast. When a department store Santa claims he’s the real Kris Kringle, his case gets taken all the way to the Supreme Court. Watch the miracle unfold when the belief of a little girl makes all the difference in this iconic story. Staged with live Foley effects and a score of favorite holiday tunes, Miracle on 34th Street is sure to melt even the most cynical of hearts.
Horton Grand Theatre 444 Fourth Ave., San Diego, California 92101
Downtown, Gaslamp