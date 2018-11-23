Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play

Thursdays at 7:30 pm, Fridays at 8 pm, Saturdays at 4 pm and 8 pm, Sundays at 2 pm

The heartwarming holiday classic retold in the tradition of a live 1940’s era radio broadcast. When a department store Santa claims he’s the real Kris Kringle, his case gets taken all the way to the Supreme Court. Watch the miracle unfold when the belief of a little girl makes all the difference in this iconic story. Staged with live Foley effects and a score of favorite holiday tunes, Miracle on 34th Street is sure to melt even the most cynical of hearts.