Miracle Babies 11th Annual Superhero 5K and Family Fair

The 11th annual Miracle Babies Superhero 5K will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at NTC Park at Liberty Station (2455 Cushing Road), with registration beginning at 7:00 a.m. This joyful event includes a timed 5K run at 8:00 a.m., followed by a family-friendly 5K walk at 9:00 a.m., perfect for all levels. Attendees are encouraged to show their spirit by dressing up as their favorite superhero!

In addition to the 5K course, the event includes a merchant and resource fair, food trucks, a diaper dash race for kids 2 and under, a KidZone featuring a bounce house, obstacle course, games, crafts, exotic cars, superheroes, and more.

Participants are encouraged to raise funds and awareness to support families with critically ill babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) by creating a team and a personalized fundraising page. To register now and create a team, visit www.miracelbabies5k.org.

Registration fees range from $10 for wee walkers (3-6 years old) to $45 for adult runners. Military discounts are also available.

Miracle Babies mission is to unite families with their critically ill newborns in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and to reduce NICU admissions through prevention, education and research.

